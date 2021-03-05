Life of a celebrity is not as easy as it looks. As with all the fame, also comes negativity, which we common people will never understand. Talking on the same lines, time and again, it has been said that TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have abandoned their foster kids, Khushi and Rajveer. Now on March 5, the actress finally broke her silence on the allegations levelled against her and Jay. She expressed her displeasure over the same with an impressive post on IG. FYI, the two also have a biological child namely Tara. Mahhi Vij Birthday: 5 Times When The Laagi Tujhse Lagan Actress Clapped Back At Trolls Like A Boss Lady.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mahhi gave the reason why her children Khushi and Rajveer are staying in their hometown with their grandparents. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes, we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” she wrote. Jay Bhanushali Plans an Adorable Surprise for Wifey Mahhi Vij to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video).

Mahhi expressed how it breaks her and Jay's heart when they hear constant accusations against them claiming that they are not caring for their foster children. She also mentioned that even though Khushi and Rajveer and far away, they are in touch via video calls and messages.

“The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown, and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi's birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn't change and will always only grow!” she concluded her post. Stay tuned!

