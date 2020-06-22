Actor Mohit Sehgal and a few of his close friends gathered at their friend Gautam Hegde's house to ring in his birthday. However, the posting of the happy occasion was marred with netizens commenting about how the group violated social distancing big time. Mohit's post had a lot of comments where users commented, "RIP Social Distancing". Sanaya Irani’s Hubby Mohit Sehgal Shares a Beautiful Message for Her and We Think the Couple Is Setting Major Relationship Goals (View Pic).

The group had gathered had actors Asha Negi, Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, Meiyang Chang and Naman Shaw. While all of them wore masks and covered their noses and mouth, they were standing in close proximity, which prompted social media users to call them out. On Mohit Sehgal’s Birthday, Wifey Sanaya Irani Shares a Throwback Picture of Them Sharing a Passionate Kiss in Paris.

However, Mohit assured one and all that every precaution possible was taken by the people who visited Gautam and the hot himself. Mohit told BT, "All of us reside in the same society and no outsider was invited. Gautam was extremely careful about having a get-together at his home, as his parents stay with him. We followed all precautionary measures — removed our shoes outside and wore masks all the time, to the extent that we didn’t even eat the cake."

Echoing what Mohit said, Karan Wahi, who was also in attendence, told the daily,"We followed every safety measure that was required. We reside in the same building and were at Gautam’s home only for 12 minutes. Since his parents stay with him, we were extra careful. If there was any risk, I would have been the first person to not step out. I have stayed at home for 100 days. Lockdown rules have been relaxed, and as I said, we followed all safety measures to the T while at his home."

Mohit also added that fortunately, their housing complex has zero COVID-19 cases and hence, their society has relaxed regulations as compared to everywhere else. "There is not a single case of infection in our building and we are allowed to go for a walk one wing at a time. Otherwise, we would not have taken that chance," concludes Mohit.

