Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Is Shehnaaz Gill Led Show Going Off-Air? Paras Chhabra Answers

Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge aka the reality show based on 'Shehnaaz Gill's swayamwar' is the talk of the social media. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehaaz and Paras Chhabra are roped in to choose the 'potential groom' for Shehnaaz in this show. The show started with much hype, thanks to bubbling excitement of entertainment queen, Shehnaaz. However, the buzz was seen dipping after a while and there were rumours that the show is already going off air. Paras recently refuted these rumours. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Wants to Replace #SidNaaz With #ShehRaj (Watch Video).

In his chat with pinkvilla.com, "There is no such thing that I have heard and in fact, the TRPs have just started coming in right now. In fact, my mother also keeps telling me that everyone has begun to recognize her as my mother and they also remember her dialogue from Bigg Boss 13. The show has Shehnaaz and Shehbaz has been doing well, there are popular boys and girls who have done great work. And of course, the production is great and they keep coming up with new ideas and concepts. So I don't think it is happening anytime soon. Yeh show kahi nahi jane wala, main ise end tak leke jaunga."

Well, the truth has been spoken by the lead man of the show himself. Meanwhile, the BB 13 fans got treated by new music videos of Paras-Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz- Himanshi Khurana. Also, the show also saw a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's chemistry in one of the episodes. It has to be seen how the show catches up with audience's liking!