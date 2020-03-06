Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Wants to Replace #SidNaaz With #ShehRaj (Watch Video)

Balraj Syal and Shehnaaz Gill in Mujhse Shadi Karoge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Colors replaced their biggest venture, Bigg Boss 13 with contestants Shehnaa Gill and Paras Chhabra's Swayamvar and the show was titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. And from amongst the many suitors that Shehnaaz Gill got, a familiar face amongst them was none other than Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's contestant Balraj Syal. In a recent episode, where Shehbaaz Gill came on the show to add some fun element, Balraj was quick to make his wish very evident. In the episode, he expressed that he wants to replace #SidNaaz with #ShehRaj. It can be recalled that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in the BB13 house gave birth to the hashtag SidNaaz, which on multiple occasions during and after Bigg Boss ended, has been trending on Twitter. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill’s Swayamvar Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans, but They Can’t Get Over SidNaaz (Read Tweets).

Even after the show’s wrap, fans keep demanding makers for a SidNaaz show. So much so that Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she is hunting a groom for herself, is incomplete without the mention of SidNaaz. In fact, Sidharth has graced a few episodes of the show with Shehnaaz.

In the last episode, Balraj Syal expressed that he wants to replace SidNaaz with Shehraj. It so happened that Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz hosted a fun segment in which he pretended to be an astrologer and told the participating contestants their future. After pranking Navdeesh and Jasleen among many others, Shehbaaz called upon Balraj and asked him if he wanted to know his future with a girl or a boy? To this, Balraj jokingly said that if he ever falls for a guy, it will be a guy like Shehbaaz, that shocked and shut Shehnaaz's brother up. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitors Seduce Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra by Doing a Sexy Pole Dance (Watch Video).

And soon after, Balraj also revealed that his only mission right now is to make #Shehraj more popular than #SidNaaz. The statement made by the comedian evoke huge applause, not just from rest of the contestants but also Shehnaaz Gill who laughed out loud... big time!!