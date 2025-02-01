BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover made a special appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 in November last year. A heated exchange between the Bollywood superstar and the fintech entrepreneur took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show. Salman accused Ashneer of showing "doglapan" - a term popularised by Ashneer himself, which means "double standards". In the latest news, the ex-Shark Tank India judge has criticised Salman for not claiming not to know him and still inviting him to BB18. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Salman Khan Confronts Ashneer Grover Over Past Remarks, Asks the Entrepreneur ‘Yeh Doglapan Kya Hai?’ (Watch Video).

Ashneer Grover on Faceoff With Salman Khan

An undated video of Ashneer Grover from an event surfaced on X (previously Twitter), where the entrepreneur could be seen opening up about his clash with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18. Without naming the show or the actor, Ashneer said, "Faltu ka panga like apna competition khada kiya usne. Mai to shaanti see gaya tha. Ab drama create karne ke lie bol do, 'are main aap see mila hi nahi. Main aap ka naam bhi nahi janta.' Naam nahi jaanta to bulaya kyon tha?" (I had gone to the show because I was invited. To create create, you tell someone, 'I did not meet you. I don't even know your name.' I you didn't know my name, why did you invite me?) The crowd could be heard clapping and cheering to Ashneer's comments.

Ashneer Grover Recalls Clash With Salman Khan

Ashneer Grover Exposed Salman Khan‼️ Ashneer Said- it was a fake drama done by #SalmanKhan for the TRP of the show. He also mentioned that Salman is a Coward who acts like a gangster in front of weak people pic.twitter.com/4q8pJV751x — JAWAN KI SENA (@JawanKiSena) February 1, 2025

Ashneer further said that it was impossible for Salman Khan to become a brand ambassador of his company without meeting him. He said that while he was running the company, everything had to go through him. While Ashneer's latest video featuring the reaction has sparked mixed reactions online, it will be interesting to see how the Sikandar star responds to this one. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Ashneer Grover Breaks Silence After Salman Khan Schools Him on the Reality Show, Says ‘Not a Single Thing Demeaning Said for Him Ever’ (View Post).

For the unaware, during Ashneer Grover's appearance on Bigg Boss 18 last year, host Salman Khan accused Grover of "doglapan" due to his past comments on him regarding a brand collaboration. The Bollywood superstar claimed he did not meet Grover until the show and advised him to be mindful of his public image.

