Ashneer Grover, the author of ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups’, made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18, where he was confronted by the show’s host, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, regarding past remarks he had made about the actor. In a recent promo for the show, Khan brought up comments Grover made about him during a podcast in which the entrepreneur discussed signing Khan for a brand endorsement. Khan stated, “Mere baare mein kehte hue suna hai that you have signed me. Sab figures bhi aapne galat bataye. Toh phir yeh doglapan kya hai? (I have heard you say that you signed me. You also got the figures wrong. So what is this hypocrisy?)”

Ashneer Grover on ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Ashneer Grover, in a calm manner, defended himself, saying, “Aapko jo brand ambassador kia, I think that was one of the smartest moves (The decision to make you the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves).” However, Salman Khan wasn’t satisfied and continued to press him, remarking, “Yeh jo attitude ab hai, tab wahan nahi dikha tha (This attitude you have now, we didn’t see it back then).” Grover responded by clarifying that his earlier statements in the podcast had been misinterpreted, to which Khan shot back that his current demeanour seemed perfectly fine. BharatPe Fraud Case: Delhi High Court Quashes Lookout Circular Against Ashneer Grover, Wife Madhuri Jain Grover..

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Below:

Look at the way Ashneer stands and talks in front of Salman 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AUbMrBc3Ih — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 15, 2024

Earlier, on the Vaghera Vaghera podcast, Ashneer Grover had shared his experience of meeting Salman Khan for the first time. He revealed that he had spent over three hours with the Bollywood superstar during a shoot for an advertisement for BharatPe. However, Grover was frustrated when Khan refused to take a photo with him, an incident that he said irritated him.

