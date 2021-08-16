Actor Namit Das is known for his pivotal roles in 'Wake Up Sid', 'Lafangey Parindey', 'Ankhon Dekhi', 'Sui Dhaaga', and 'Pataakha'. The actor has played impactful supporting roles in his films. Talking about being boxed in a particular kind of role, Namit Das told IANS: "I have played the actor's funny friend but I don't think that is what my image is considering the work that I have done. I did 'Ghanchakkar' and 'Sumit Sambhal Lega' as lead. Namit Das Goes Clean-Shaven for His Upcoming Project, Calls It His ‘Launda Look’!

With all the OTT work that I have done and also the two films I did Pataakha and Sui Dhaaga I don't think I was a funny friend. I was a full fledged character. I don't fear being stereotyped, I have always broken this image of mine of doing anything actually." The actor was last seen in the web series 'A Suitable Boy' and 'Mafia'. Choona: Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das to Star in Netflix’s Heist Comedy Series.

Namit believes that every kind of actor plays a character at the end of the day. He said, "I think there is a complete misconception about character and about lead roles. Every actor plays a character at the end of the day. Yes, the story revolves around you. So I feel craft is important everywhere whether you're planning a secondary character or you are playing the most primary character." Namit's upcoming projects are 'Dhunali', 'Chuna' and 'Rocket Boys'.

