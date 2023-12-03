Konkana Sen Sharma is one of the most talented personalities that we have in Indian cinema. She isn't just a great actress but also a brilliant filmmaker. Her movies always bring out an aspect of the society we know of but never stop to think more. What's incredible about Konkana is every character she does often looks like an extension of her real self. There's something to learn from each of her roles. So today on her birthday, let's understand what her characters can teach the women of today. Konkona Sen Sharma Oozes Boss Lady Vibes in Beige Pantsuit, Check Stunning Pictures of Wake Up Sid Actress.

Meenakshi Iyer - Mr & Mrs Iyer

Meenakshi is one of those women who are shackled in a household seeped in conservatism. When a fateful riot-filled night forces her to share a night in a bungalow with a Muslim man, she manages to combat the conflict she is facing. It's a lesson on being open about thoughts and trusting one's emotional intelligence irrespective of how one is brought up.

Indu - Omkara

When life gives you lemons or a suspicious partner, be sassy Indu rather than the docile Dolly. Konkana's Indu was an explosion on screen.

Shikha Ghosh - Life In A...Metro

We women have this conceited fantasy about a perfect with perfect good looks so much so that we overlook a great man. Shruti has this notion about a perfect man which makes her overlook a fun and lovable person Monty. Just because he believes in being open about his life.

Aisha Banerjee - Wake Up Sid

Although the movie sets unrealistic expectations about finding a house in Mumbai, Konkana's Aisha is relevant even today. She lands in this maximum city with dreams of making a name for herself and how the city engulfs her with its imperfections. Aisha's life is a lesson about finding love in unexpected places. Konkona Sen Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Showcases Her Versatility.

Sona Mishra - Luck By Chance

Sona is just spectacular. Despite how life treats her, she decides to rise above it. Sona teaches how people in our lives are inconsistent and disloyal. The only person we can trust is us!

