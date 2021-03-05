Namit Das sports a clean-shaven look in an upcoming project, which is currently on the floors. This is unusual for the 36-year-old actor who has mostly appeared on the screen wearing a beard or moustache. Namit calls this his 'launda look'! Aarya Actor Namit Das Primarily Wanted to Become a Musician.

"I think in most of the projects, I've sported a moustache or a beard or both. After a long time, I've gone for the clean-shaven look. I love this look and it's kind of growing on me. I like to call it my launda look and I can't wait to reveal why," the actor said. Aarya Actor Namit Das Turns Screenwriter for Short Film ‘Tape’.

"I am glad that through this project I have the opportunity to try different things. This is a very special venture and I am excited for when I can start talking about it," he added. The actor is currently shooting for the project in Lucknow. Although details about the project and Namit's role are under wraps, his character is pivotal to the story.

Namit is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq. Directed by Indrajit Nattoji, the dark drama is set in a small town in heartland of India. The film also features Neha Sharma, Amit Sial, Deepak Dobriyal and Ila Arun.

