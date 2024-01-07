Supriya Pathak is a well-known name in both television and films. The veteran actress celebrates her 63rd birthday on January 7. Supriya, born to the legendary actress Dina Pathak, has contributed to numerous theatre plays, films, and TV shows throughout her illustrious four-decade-long career. She made her debut with the film Kalyug in 1981, starring Shahi Kapoor and Rekha. Supriya rose to fame after playing the character Hansa Parekh in the popular Khichdi series and has enjoyed a great fan following for it. She has also been a part of several Bollywood hit films like Sarkar, Wake Up Sid, Mausam, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Mimi, to list a few. Khichdi 2 Movie Review: The Parekh Family Returns for an Overstretched and Less Amusing Sequel! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actress loves to experiment a lot and has played a number of challenging roles throughout her career. As the talented actress celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some of the best roles in her career.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013)

Supriya Pathak played a negative role in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film Ram-leela. The movie was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She received much praise for her powerful performance in the film and also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Wake Up Sid is a comedy-drama film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the leading roles. Supriya plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother in the film, who tries to overcome the generation gap with him. Supriya's performance in the film won everyone's hearts.

Bazaar (1982)

The movie 1982 movie Bazaar stars Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil in lead roles. Directed by Sagar Sarhadi, the movie explores the plight of young girls married to elderly men in Middle Eastern countries. Supriya portrays one such girl, Shabnam, who becomes entangled in a tragic love story.

Kalyug (1981)

Kalyug, directed by Shyam Benegal, marked the debut of Supriya Pathak in films. The movie is said to be the modern-day adaptation of Mahabharat. Supriya plays the role of Subhadra in the film. The movie stars Shashi Kapoor Rekha in lead roles, with Raj Babbar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anant Nag in supporting roles. The actress went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Supriya Pathak Recalls When Sridevi Made Her Talk Like 'Hansa' on a Flight; Reveals Rishi Kapoor Was Also a Fan of Khichdi.

Khichdi

Supriya's portrayal of Hansa Parekh in the TV series Khichdi stands as the most iconic character of her career. She plays the elder daughter-in-law of the Parekh family. The serial also stars Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majhetia in other lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2024 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).