Actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das and Aashim Gulati will feature in the long-form series Choona. The project was announced on Wednesday by the show's director Pushpendra Nath Misra. Others who will be seen in the show include Vikram Kochhar, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Haseen Dilruba: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane’s Film to Premiere on Netflix on July 2.

"What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'Choona'? For me, it is the quintessentially Indian flavour of 'choona la gaana' (deceiving). The excitement of discovering who deceived whom and how they did it is incomparable, especially when it's the weak pi tted against the powerful. Ray: Anthology Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan to Arrive on Netflix on June 25.

There's no synonym that can do justice to this feeling, since we are all about the drama and rooting for the underdog s," Misra shared. "Imagine the thrill of a heist combined with the lightness of a comedy. Put this together with amazingly talented actors in a long-form series format, and you get 'Choona'," he added.

Check Out Netflix's Official Tweet Below:

The director shared that work on "Choona" has commenced. The Netflix series, "Choona" is a heist comedy in which an u nlikely group of people band together to take down a common enemy -- a corrupt politician who has wronged them -- using 'jugaad' as their only weapon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).