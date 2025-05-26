Mumbai, May 26: Gaming company Nazara Technologies on Monday announced its March quarter results for FY25, where the company's profit fell 54 per cent on a quarterly basis to Rs 4 crore in the January-March period -- from Rs 8.8 crore in the October-December period (Q3).

The company's income from operations stood at Rs 520 crore in the March quarter of FY25, as against Rs 535 crore in the December quarter. It registered a decline of 2.8 per cent on a quarterly basis. However, the company's profit increased nearly 22 times in the March quarter on an annual basis. This figure was Rs 18 lakh in the same period of FY24.

The company's income from operations grew 95 per cent in the March quarter on an annual basis. It was at Rs 266 crore in the March quarter of FY 24. The company's total income has come down by about 3 per cent to Rs 538 crore in the January-March period of FY25, which was at Rs 556 crore in the October-December period.

On an annual basis, the company's total income increased by 77 per cent in the March quarter. It was at Rs 303 crore in the March quarter of FY24. The company's expenses came down by about 2 per cent on a quarterly basis to Rs 527 crore in the January-March period of FY25, which was Rs 537 crore in the October-December quarter.

Meanwhile, its expenses increased by 85 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter. It was at Rs 284 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 24. The company's total profit for the entire FY25 was Rs 51 crore, 31 per cent less than Rs 74 crore in FY24. However, the company's income has increased from Rs 1,218 crore to Rs 1,715 crore during this period.

The company said in the exchange filing that it suffered a loss of Rs 9.7 crore in the March quarter due to discontinued operations. According to the March shareholding pattern of Nazara Technologies given on the screener portal, the promoter's stake in the company is 8.78 per cent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold 13.04 per cent, domestic institutional investors hold 12.44 per cent and the public holds 65.74 per cent.

