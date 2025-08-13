Mumbai, August 13: Several stocks will be in focus today, August 13, when the Indian stock market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of Apollo Hospitals, Jindal Steel, Vodafone Idea, Cochin Shipyard, and Nazara Technologies are expected to be in the spotlight today. That said, it's essential to be aware of stock market developments as investors and market enthusiasts plan on buying and selling stocks on Wednesday.

Stocks of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE: APOLLOHOSP), Jindal Steel & Power Limited (NSE: JINDALSTEL), NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC), and Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) all saw mixed results during Tuesday's trading session. While shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (NSE: APOLLOHOSP) and Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON) ended in red and fell by INR 6 and INR 0.10, respectively, stocks of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (NSE: JINDALSTEL) and NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC) both closed in green and saw a growth of INR 2.25 and INR 0.38, each. Stock Market Holidays: Will Share Market Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? NSE and BSE To Remain Shut for Trading for 3 Days Between August 11-17, Check Dates.

On the other hand, stocks of Cochin Shipyard Limited (NSE: COCHINSHIP), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC) and PI Industries Limited (NSE: PIIND) all ended the last trading session of August 12 on a positive note. Notably, shares of Cochin Shipyard Limited (NSE: COCHINSHIP), NMDC Limited (NSE: NMDC) and PI Industries Limited (NSE: PIIND) rose by INR 3, INR 0.15, and INR 3.20 each. However, stocks of Nazara Technologies Limited (NSE: NAZARA) and Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA) ended in green and red, respectively. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

While Nazara Technologies Limited (NSE: NAZARA) stocks rose by INR 16.50, shares of Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA) fell by INR 0.12. All the stocks mentioned above are likely to be in focus during Wednesday's trading session. That said, investors and traders must consult their financial advisors before making any decisions related to investments in the stock market.

