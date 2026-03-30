The highly awaited Girls’ Love (GL) series Broken (of) Love (หัวใจช้ำรัก) officially premiered on Saturday, March 28, 2026, marking a significant shift in the genre’s typical storytelling. Produced by Fabel Entertainment, the series moves away from traditional soft romance, instead diving into a dark narrative of betrayal and calculated retribution. The premiere episode, which runs for over 60 minutes, is now available to global audiences via Fabel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel. Netflix’s Drama Series Thai Cave Rescue To Release on September 22.

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Faye Peraya and Atom Pariya Lead New Thai Series

The series stars Faye Peraya (Peraya Malisorn), a prominent name in the Thai entertainment industry and former Miss Grand Thailand, marking a significant milestone in her career. Not only does she lead the show, but she is also actively involved in its production through her own company. Opposite her is newcomer Atom, introducing the fresh onscreen pairing dubbed Atom Pariya. Faye plays Alisa (or Arisa), a woman shaped by past trauma who returns with a cold determination to confront those who wronged her, while Atom portrays Lyla, the daughter of a powerful capitalist, whose unexpected connection with Alisa begins to complicate her carefully planned path to justice.

‘Broken of Love’ Blends Revenge and Unexpected Romance

Broken (of) Love follows the story of Alisa, a woman seeking revenge against the powerful figures responsible for her mother’s murder. Her plan is meticulously crafted to dismantle her enemies' lives from the inside. However, the narrative takes a dramatic turn when Alisa begins to develop feelings for Lyla, the daughter of the very man she intended to destroy. The series explores the internal conflict between Alisa's long-held thirst for vengeance and the unexpected love that threatens to break her resolve. ‘Ziam’: From Cast To Plot, All You Need To Know About Thai Zombie Action-Horror Movie and Where To Watch It Online.

Watch ‘Broken of Love’ Episode 2:

‘Broken of Love’ Streams Weekly

The series follows a weekly release format, airing every Saturday. Viewers can catch the episodes at 8:00 PM (ICT) on YouTube.

Episode Release Date Platform Episode 1 March 28, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 2 April 4, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 3 April 11, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 4 April 18, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 5 April 25, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 6 May 2, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 7 May 9, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube) Episode 8 May 16, 2026 Fabel Entertainment (YouTube)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).