Actress Nia Sharma has been in the news for the right, as well as wrong reasons all along. The girl keeps courting controversies, only to not care about trolls and throws caution to the wind. And this time was no different. Barely fresh from her win of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, the lady celebrated her birthday soon after and courted controversy. Nia Sharma Presented a Penis Cake for Her 30th Birthday and the NSFW Video of the BIG Bash Is Going Viral! Fans Come up with Funny Reactions.

Nia was gifted a penis shaped cake by her pals and while the lady took it in her stride, she was also shamed for the same. Yes, indeed a 'dirty 30 birthday' for Nia Sharma, like the lady said so herself. However, trolls took it to another level and accused the lady of promoting vulgarity on social media. Nia Sharma's Usual Birthday Party Got Wackier Courtesy Her Penis-Shaped Cake (View Pics).

Check Out the Video of Nia's Cake Below:

"I use social media to distract myself from stressful situations. I like to use social media in a fun way. I don't like to argue with people and get involved in baseless conversations. I try to learn from Instagram. I keep checking several pages from where I can learn something or the other. Be it a make-up related page or a hair styling page, I devote time on social media on these things rather than paying heed to unnecessary arguments," concluded Nia in a conversation with IANS. Well, a straight and simple answer.

