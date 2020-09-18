Nia Sharma's 30th birthday celebration was a rather kinky affair courtesy her beloved friends. The Naagin actress who's currently in Goa celebrating her big birthday weekend took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos from her intimate celebration and yes, the penis-shaped cake was not something ordinary to miss. While Nia was definitely embarrassed to cut her unusual cake, her friends did a fine job in capturing her one too many emotions. Nia Sharma Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, Twitterati Call Her a 'Well-Deserved' Super Champion!

Nia's kinky birthday party started with her blowing candles around her cake and finally coming to realise her birthday cake was, in fact, a huge penis dipped in cream. While there are no videos available of her cake cutting ceremony, we bet she had a wild time and a rather amazing celebration at her 30th birthday party. Nia's close friends including TV hunk Arjun Bijlani were a part of her gala gathering and you can check out more videos from the bash on her Instagram stories. Nia Sharma Clarifies Not Doing Bigg Boss 14, Says, 'Can’t Opt Out of Something That We Were Not a Part Of In the First Place'.

Check Out Videos from Nia Sharma's Birthday Party

Nia's 30th birthday party was filled with cake and some more cakes. She had 18 birthday cakes to cut on her big day, excluding the penis-shaped one in Goa. The actress who was last seen in Naagin 4, was also declared as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India show. The new year has certainly started on an amazing note for the actress and we hope for it to get more amazing with time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).