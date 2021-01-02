Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces of the Telly world. Over the years, she has achieved heights with the help of her talent and ofcourse hard work. While on New Year's many celebs were busy partying, Nia took a different route and invested in a property. Yes, you read that right! The actress gifted herself a house and we are so proud of her. Sharma took to her Instagram and shared this big news with one and all along with a little glimpse of her new abode. In one of the pics, she can also be seen looking at the skyline from the balcony. Nia Sharma Resembles Greek Goddess Aphrodite In A Black Bikini On The Beach Of Goa (View Pics).

Nia captioned the post, "New homeee to Stay home’…Happyyyyyyy 2021.. Efforts never go waste’ is all I’ve learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going..” (sic). As soon as she posted this, her industry pals like Rashami Desai, Shantanu Maheshwari, Drashti Dhami and more congratulated Nia for her new home. Jamai Raja 2.0: Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's Chemistry Looks Palpable in this New Click.

For the one's who aren't aware, Nia is quite a well-known actress from TV and has worked in daily soaps namely Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Coming back to her newly bought abode and going by its sneak-peek, it does look spacious. Now, we wait for some more pictures of her newly purchased apartment. Stay tuned!

