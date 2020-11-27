Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, TV's most popular jodi is returning for yet another time with Jamai Raja 2.0. The second season of the show will start airing on Zee5 and the shooting of which has already begun. Nia took to her Instagram account to share steamy pictures with her co-star from the show and their chemistry had all our attention. Nia and Ravi's stint on the TV show was the major highlight and a prime reason for it becoming so popular with the masses. While the makers decided to opt for a digital release for their next outing, the excitement among the audiences stayed the same. Jamai Raja 2.0: Here's How Sargun Mehta Reacted On Finding Out About Ravi Dubey's Kissing Scenes With Nia Sharma!

Nia looks irresistibly hot in her black bikini with a cut-out detailing around her neck while Ravi looks dapper in his shirtless picture. The couple is soaring temperature with their new clicks and we can't wait to see them shine on the small screen once again. The first season of Jamai Raja 2.0 was a revenge saga and the second season is expected to take your excitement a notch higher. Jamai Raja 2.0: Ravi Dubey Shares Pic With Co-Star Nia Sharma as They Frolic on the Sets at Picturesque Pondicherry.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja 2.0 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As per media reports, the plot of the series will revolve around the interpersonal relationships of all the characters with multiple conflict points. Nia and Ravi are thrilled to collaborate for this venture and we are equally smitten.

