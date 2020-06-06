Nikhil Chinappa Birthday: Interesting Things To Know About This Architect Turned DJ Turned Roadies Gang Leader Who Is A Hit With The Youth

Nikhil Chinappa Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikhil Chinappa will always be the cool MTV host. The actor started his career with MTV when he won the MTV VJ Hunt in 1999 and continues to be an integral part of the MTV family. After hosting and organising major music-related events, Nikhil stepped up as the host for a lot of MTV shows before officially becoming a gang leader for MTV Roadies, and today, shares the stage with Rapper Raftaar, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha. MTV Roadies Real Heroes: After Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa Issues A Clarification, Tells Trolls 'I Don't Hate You' (View Post).

And on the eve of Nikhil turning 47 years old on June 6, 2020, here are some fun facts about the MTV star and Roadies Gang leader.

Nikhil's real name is Kalengada Bhemaiah Chinapa.

Even though he was born in Bangalore, he moved all over India in his childhood because his father was an officer of the Indian Army.

Nikhil is a qualified architect and has a degree from the Sreenivasaiah College of Engineering in Bangalore. His final year thesis was on the design of hospitals.

Just like every college kid, Nikhil too was interested in music. However, it eventually became his passion when he took up DJing at college parties to earn some extra pocket money.

After getting winning MTV VJ Hunt, there was no turning back for Nikhil.

He is known to all the 90s kids as the cool guy who hosted MTV Select, a music show that introduced us all to music like Backstreet Boys and Green Day among lot of other cool music.

Nikhil also has hosting television shows in his resume like India's Got Talent, Splitsvilla seasons from 2009 to 2014 and is currently a gang leader on Roadies.

He is also the pioneer for bringing the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) culture to India.

He owns a music company called Submerge Music which is credited for having successfully collaborated and brought prominent DJs such as Swedish House Mafia, Above & Beyond, Alesso, Zedd, Hardwell among others to India.

He was also the co-founder of the Sunburn music festival until 2013.

After leaving Sunburn in 2013, he co-founded Vh1 Supersonic with his wife Pearl, yet another huge music festival in the country. Happy Birthday Nikhil!!