In a significant legal victory for Rhea Chakraborty, a special court in Mumbai has ordered the immediate defreezing of several bank accounts belonging to the actor, her brother Showik, and their mother Sandhya. The decision, delivered on Saturday, April 25, 2026, comes nearly six years after the accounts were first frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After Years Away, Rhea Chakraborty Set for Acting Comeback with 'Family Business'.

Rhea Chakraborty Accounts Unfrozen

Special Judge U. C. Deshmukh ruled that the NCB failed to comply with the mandatory procedural safeguards outlined in Section 68F of the NDPS Act. The court observed that any order to freeze assets must be confirmed by a competent authority within 30 days to remain valid, a requirement the NCB admittedly did not fulfill. While the prosecution argued that Rhea was an "active member of a drug syndicate," the judge noted that the lack of procedural compliance made the continued freezing of the accounts "unlawful." The family is now permitted to operate their personal and corporate accounts across ICICI, Axis and Kotak Mahindra banks as per standard RBI regulations.

Rhea Chakraborty’s Comeback After 7 Years

The legal relief coincides with Rhea’s much-anticipated return to the screen. After a seven-year hiatus from acting, she is set to star in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Netflix series, titled Family Business. The high-stakes corporate drama features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Reflecting on her return, Rhea shared, "I had left acting... but Hansal sir and the writer asked me what was stopping me. Now I'm glad I said yes. It’s like cycling something you never forget, even after all that has happened in the last seven years." ‘Every Single Day Was About Surviving’: Rhea Chakraborty Reflects on Her Harrowing Jail Experience After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death (Watch Video)

Rhea Chakraborty Credits Friends for Support

Rhea also opened up about the emotional toll of the past few years, crediting a close-knit support system for her resilience. She specifically highlighted her deep bond with singer-actor Shibani Dandekar (Akhtar), whom she describes as a sister. Rhea revealed that Shibani faced professional repercussions and lost brand endorsements for publicly standing by her during the height of the media trial in 2020. "My girlfriends have shown me what true friendship is to be loved at the cost of their own livelihoods is phenomenal," she added emotionally.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).