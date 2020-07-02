Coronavirus pandemic has led to mayhem in the lives of many. It's not just the financial crisis, but people around the globe are also going through mental illness amidst these testing times. We've also come across many suicide news during the lockdown which is heartbreaking and how. However, the only to deal with such grim time is by staying positive. And well, looks like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's actor, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag who has recently resumed shooting has thanked one and all for helping him stay positive in these tough times. In his appreciation post on Instagram, the actor revealed about the dark phase in his life during the lockdown. Parth Samthaan - Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Returns to MTV, Manik and Nandini Announce the Good News in an Instagram Live.

Parth took to social media and expressed how he has gone through depression and sadness amid the pandemic. But it was the people's love which made him surpass the ill moments and roar again. Further, he also wrote how such gloomy days in life make you stronger. "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!!," his post's caption read. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Parth Samthaan Gets Drenched And Enjoys The Arrival Of Monsoon In Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Check Out Parth Samthaan's Post Below:

Kudos to Parth for sharing words straight from the heart! Meanwhile, Samthaan's co-star Erica Fernandes aka Prerna has also resumed shooting. FYI, the fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are going to get aired from July 13, 2020. However, the most interesting thing to watch out for this time will be Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj on the show. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).