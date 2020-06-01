Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Parth Samthaan Gets Drenched And Enjoys The Arrival Of Monsoon In Hyderabad (Watch Video)

Parth Samthaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan is currently in his hometown Hyderabad. The actor who left for the state as soon as the domestic flights resumed after the lockdown, has now shared a video on his Instagram where is seen soaking in the first showers of rain. Yep, it's early monsoon in the country and what a better moment than to get soaked in the heavenly showers. In the clip, Parth can be seen getting drenched in the rain and experiencing the droplets on his face. His eyes are shut and the man looks at peace. And why not? It's the first showers of 2020. Parth Samthaan - Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Returns to MTV, Manik and Nandini Announce the Good News in an Instagram Live.

“That sound of first Rain #peaceofmind," the actor captioned the post. In the video, Samthaan is mostly on his terrace filing his experience with the first rains of the year. He also is loving the sound of the rain, as mentioned in his post. Earlier, to this, the KZK2 star had shared shirtless pics of himself describing the garmi in the city. And now the boy amid the rains, we bet his fans might be going gaga and how. Parth Samthaan’s ‘Apna Time Aayega’ Reference From Gully Boy For Himself and Niti Taylor Is Nothing But The Truth!.

Check Out Parth Samthaan's Video Below:

View this post on Instagram That sound of first Rain 😇😍😍😍 #peaceofmind A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on May 31, 2020 at 3:26am PDT

Recently, a video of Parth pool partying with his bunch of pals had gone viral on the web which created quite a stir online. Netizens slammed the star for not adhering by the rules amid the lockdown. Meanwhile, the good looking lad surely knows how to attract fans as he has been sharing TikTok and throwback pics of himself on Instagram. Stay tuned!