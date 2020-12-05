Adah Sharma will be seen playing the role of a transsexual in her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Panga. Well, before you jump to conclusions, the story of the flick revolves around Sharma who has gone for sex-change surgery to become a woman. The trailer of the said film dropped online and we bet it'll leave you with mixed emotions. Firstly, we would like to appreciate the bold attempt made by the makers to highlight the plight of the LGBTQ+ community via a romantic comedy. But will it live upto the expectations? Well, the answer to this lies on December 11, when the movie will be out on MX Player. Adah Sharma Opens Up About Playing a Man in an Upcoming Romantic Comedy.

The trailer starts with the leads Adah (Shivani Bhatnagar) and Naveen Kasturia (Romanchak) where the latter wants to get divorced with her as she was unaware of her sex-change identity. This might sound quite a serious plot, but the way how makers have given it a comedy twist is commendable. Will Romanchak divorce Shivani? Or will the two live happily ever after, is what we need to see when the film releases? Adah Sharma Trolls Ananya Panday like a Boss; Mimics the SOTY2 Actress in Her Latest TED Talk Video.

Check Out The Trailer:

Helmed by Abir Sengupta, Pati Patni Aur Panga does seem interesting. As when we saw a film where the lead actress taking a risk and doing this, right? It's a 6 episode comedy-drama. Apart from the leads, the flick also stars Hiten Tejwani, Gurpreet Saini and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).