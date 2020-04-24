Adah Sharma Trolls Ananya Panday like a Boss; Mimics the SOTY2 Actress in Her Latest TED Talk Video

Adah Sharma, Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Adah Sharma's TED Talk video recently released on YouTube. Among the many things she said and did, she mimicked actresses like Ananya Panday and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, besides giving an insight on how to bag lead roles in an industry that continues to be dominated by nepotism. The Holiday: Adah Sharma’s MX Player Show is About How Unplanned Trips Are the Best.

"I'm glad people are enjoying it along with being inspired. I never succumb to trends so I thought even my TED talk should be like me! (It is) Crazy, funny , moving and entertaining!" she declared. Tu Yaad Aya Song: Adnan Sami’s Melodious Love Ballad Featuring the Gorgeous Adah Sharma is Sure to Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video)

Watch Adah Sharma Mimic Ananya Panday From the Seventh Minute

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Adah will soon be seen in the second season of the web series "The Holiday", besides the films "Commando 4" and "Man To Man".