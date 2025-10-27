The third season of the popular cooking reality show Laughter Chefs is scheduled to premiere soon. Colors TV officially announced the new season just months after Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra emerged as the winners of the second season of Laughter Chefs. As the new season approaches, several contestants from the previous edition are expected to return, along with a few newcomers. What Did 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2 Winners Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav Tweet After Lifting the Winners’ Trophy?.

Laughter Chefs pairs well-known television personalities who compete in a series of culinary tasks judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Reports also confirm that Bharti Singh will return as the host for the new season, bringing her signature humour to the kitchen. With filming already in progress, here’s a look at the list of contestants rumoured to participate in Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Watch the First Promo of ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 3

‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Full Contestant List

After the mega success of Laughter Chefs Season 2, the fan-favourite culinary show is returning for another season filled with good food, humour and star power. The new season brings together a lot of familiar faces along with some fresh names from the Indian television scene, including Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Kashmeera Shah, Samarth Jurel-Abhishek Kumar. Check the full tentalist list for Laughter Chefs Season 3 below.

Elvish Yadav and Vivian Dsena

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Eisha Singh and Eisha Malviya

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah

When will ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Premiere?

Laughter Chefs 3 is reportedly set to take over the time slot currently occupied by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre's couple show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Makers of the show, who have only unveiled a title promo of the new season, are yet to announce the premiere date for the show. However, the latest reports suggest that Luaghter Chefs 3 is gearing up for a grand premiere on November 22, 2025, after Pati Patni Aur Panga airs its final episode on November 16. ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 2 Winners: Elvish Yadav-Karan Kundrra Emerge Victorious, Defeat Aly Goni-Reem Shaikh To Win Bharti Singh’s Star-Studded Cooking Show (See Pic).

About ‘Laughter Chefs’

Laughter Chefs, which first premiered in June 2024, is inspired by the hit Tamil cooking show Cooku With Comali. With its one-of-a-kind format and star-studded cast, Laughter Chefs remains a favourite among viewers across the country. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season.

