Actress Adah Sharma plays a man in her new film, Man To Man. She says she never imagined she would play a man in life. "This film is a romantic comedy. A boy falls in love with a girl and gets married to her but then he finds out that she is not a girl but she is a man. I am playing a man in this film. It's a very sweet love story but it has a twist. I can't reveal too much about the film and for that, you (audience) have to watch it but I can promise you that you haven't seen something like this before," Adah told IANS. Adah Sharma Takes a Dig at Bollywood Celebs Vacationing in the Maldives (View Post)

She added: "I never thought I would play a man ever. My character in the film goes through a sex change surgery to become a woman and I hope that we would be able to do justice to the transgender community through the film." "I think I am lucky that directors think of me when they think of making a risky film as this. I always try to pick roles that are unique, right from my debut film which was ‘1920'," she said. Adah Sharma to Have a Working Diwali, Actress Will Be Busy Shooting for Her Next in Mussoorie

Asked if she is worried about the audience response to the film, Adah replied: "I am not afraid about what the audience will think because the audience has always been my biggest support. In ‘1920', I had black teeth and I looked very scary. In ‘Commando 2', I had a Telugu accent while speaking Hindi but the audience has always accepted me with open arms," she claimed. Man To Man is written and directed by Abir Sengupta and also features Naveen Kasturia. Apart from this film, Adah will next be seen in Commando 4 and the second season of web series The Holiday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).