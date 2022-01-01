HBO Max have dropped a new trailer of Peacemaker and we are sure that it's a perfect treat for fans on the first day of the new year. In the new trailer John Cena can be seen chasing for peace always at any cost. Cena plays the role of Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker. Peacemaker is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max from January 13, 2022. The synopsis of the series reads, "Set after the events of The Suicide Squad (2021), the series explores the origins of Peacemaker and his subsequent missions." Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena’s Upcoming HBO Series To Release on January 13 (Watch Video).

Watch The New Trailer Below:

