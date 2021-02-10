Qubool Hai was one of the most successful show that aired on television and people loved Zoya and Asad's (essayed by Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover respectively) chemistry on the show. The daily soap was so popular that the makers decided to continue the legacy and bring these two characters back on the screen. It was announced last year that Qubool Hai 2.0 is happening and soon after that the team kickstarted the shoot for the show. Now, the makers shared the teaser of Zoya and Asad's magical story. Qubool Hai 2.0: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Are Back As Zoya and Asad, Show to Air on ZEE5.

The teaser begins with Surbhi Jyoti running towards the exit of a palatial building. She is dress in a white wedding dress and looking every inch of beautiful in it. We are then introduced to Karan Singh Grover's character. The smouldering look, the dashing personality grows on you instantly. The two are seen bumping into each other, stealing glances and the chemistry between them is unmatchable. The background music adds more drama to the video and we are sure it will make the fans excited for the show.

Talking about the show earlier, Qubool Hai's lead actor Karan has said in a statement, “Qubool Hai did break stereotypes eight years ago and once again it will start conversations. The backdrop of the story will centre around the lead couple. This time, the stakes are much much higher for Asad and Zoya and the scale is international. But the show will also reminisce the ethos of the original series to maintain the legacy of Asad and Zoya.” Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to Reportedly Reunite For Second Season.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover starrer daily soap will stream on ZEE5 this time instead of airing on television. As the show is going all-digital, this time it'll only be a 10-episode series premiering on the OTT platform from March 12, 2021. Apart from Karan and Surbhi, the daily soap will feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Qubool Hai 2 is directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto.

