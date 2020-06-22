Back when the nationwide lockdown was going on in full swing, a lot of changes had taken place in telly land with regards to shows, its tracks and even future scripts. While quite a few shows bit the dust abruptly, a lot of them mainly saw script changes. And one such how was Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn. Back in April, it was reported that the show's track will soon be heading for the narration of Mahabharat, which will see it's lead actress Mallika Singh, who plays Radha, exit the show. And with Radha not being a part of the storyline, it was reported that the show will also undergo a change in its name. RadhaKrishn's Sumedh Mudgalkar Returns Home To Pune After Being Stranded in Umergaon For Over A Month.

While the show is all set to begin its shoot in Umbergaon from next week onwards, fans are now getting antsy about whether or not Mallika will continue being a part of RadhaKrishn. However, even the actress herself has no idea about the future of her role.

"Actually I have no idea. It all depends on the screenplay ahead, which we are still to get. I guess my track may get reduced if the story will move towards Mahabharat but whether I'll not be a part of the show at all, I am really not very sure about that. I would be able to comment only once I get the clarity from the production house," Mallika told SpotBoyE.

She continued "We have been informed that the shoot will resume soon but no fix date has been given by the production. Though looking at the situation, I feel we may start shooting from next week."

The very fact that makers have already cast actors to play key Mahabharat characters, strengthens the rumours of Mallika's impending exit from the show. While Kinshuk Vaidya has been roped in to play Arjun and the track will move towards focusing on the friendship and bond between him and Krishna (Sumedh Mudgalkar), actor Malhar Pandya has been roped in to play Karna in the show.

