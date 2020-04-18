Ramayan: Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Hits 100k Followers on Instagram, Thanks Her Fans for the Love (View Pic)

Dipika Chikhlia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The return of Ramanand Sagar's mythological show, Ramayan has made Doordarshan the most-watched channel amid the nationwide lockdown. And why not? The show is iconic and so are its characters. Right from Arun Govil who played Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as goddess Sita to Sunil Lahri who portrayed the role of Ram’s brother Lakshman, their acting literally made us believe that they are deities in real. While the old show is doing wonders on DD National, looks like the cast from the same are also garnering popularity. And one of the example of it can be Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram account. Ramayan’s Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Goes Down the Memory Lane With a Throwback Pic From the Sets, Says ‘Many of the Cast Are No More’.

As the actress who essayed the role of Sita with utter grace on the show has clocked 100k followers on Instagram. Dipika took to IG and shared a screengrab of her Insta bio which also sees the number of her followers. "Thank you soo much to my insta family love you all soo much. 100k," her post's caption read. Well, that's really a piece of good news for Dipika, and all we can say is that the re-run is working in her favour. Ramayana's Sugreev Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani Dies, Co-stars Arun Govil And Sunil Lahri Share Condolence On Social Media.

Check Out Dipika Chikhlia's Post Here:

Must say, just how Dipika is elated by seeing the increase in her followers, so are we. Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, other iconic shows like Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan and many more have made a comeback to Doordarshan. And by the way, congratulation onscreen Sita for clocking 100k followers. Stay tuned!