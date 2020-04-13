Ramayan’s Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Goes Down the Memory Lane With a Throwback Pic From the Sets, Says ‘Many of the Cast Are No More’

Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhlia Throwback Pic (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a total shutdown in India wherein films, serial shoots and more have been called off. With this, the entertainment dose which the janta used to get daily via the dramatic sagas has stopped and how. Amid such a situation, the Doordarshan channel came back with old memories by re-telecasting some of the iconic shows from the old times. TV shows like Ramayan, Mahabharata, Khichdi, Shaktimaan and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai among others are re-running spreading joy in fans. Now, seems like Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia was going through some old memories as recently she shared a nostalgic picture on her social media. Ramayan Returns To Television: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Talk About The Show's Connect With The Masses, Recall Family's Reactions To Watching Them On-Screen.

In the picture shared by Dipika Chikhlia, almost the entire unit who worked behind the mythological tale has been captured. The 'epic pic' sees Ramanand Sagar and his sons along with the ensemble cast, but it's only Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Raavan who is missing in the frame. Along with the post, Dipika also mentioned how many actors from the photo have said goodbye to the world in the past few years. “The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, Sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team... barring Ravan almost all Were there," a part of her post's caption read. Ramayana's Sugreev Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani Dies, Co-stars Arun Govil And Sunil Lahri Share Condolence On Social Media.

For the uninitiated, it was just a few days ago, when the OG Ram (Arun Govil) of Ramayan had taken to his Twitter and shared a piece of sad news that Sugreev aka Shyam Sundar Kalani from the tale breathed his last due to cancer. Coming back to Dipika's post, we understand the lady's emotions as there's nothing better than reminiscing old memories. Stay tuned!