Rana Naidu, a Netflix series created for India by Karan Anshuman, is a remake of the Hollywood show Ray Donovan. The 10-episode show stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's real-life uncle-nephew jodi. They play father and son in the series, though not in amicable terms. In fact, the son has no qualms about trying to assassinate his father, while the father is so narcissistic that he always causes problems for his family, particularly his sons. Rana Naidu Review: Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's Netflix Series Revels in Shock Value and Titillation.

Rana Naidu has Rana play the titular character, a celebrity "fixer" who keeps his clients out of media scandals. Venkatesh portrays his estranged father, Naga Naidu, whom Rana imprisoned for 15 years for a crime he did not commit. Tej and Jaffa, played by Sushant Singh and Abhishek Banerjee, are Rana's brothers. Surveen Chawla plays Rana's troubled wife, who must deal with her husband's professional problems as well as the difficulties of caring for her two teenage children.

Other notable characters include Gaurav Chopra as a drug-addled, debauched superstar Prince, Ishita Arun as Tej's married lover Anna, Tenzin Dalha as Rana's half-brother Arjun, Ashish Vidyarthi as a vengeful Hyderabadi don Surya, Rajesh Kumar as a corrupt CBI officer Sujoy, Rajesh Jais as a cunning politician OB, and others.

Watch the Trailer of Rana Naidu:

So what happens in the finale? Before we get to discussing the same and speculate if Rana Naidu returns for season 2. let's warn you that there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead

How Does Season 1 End?

Surya informs Rana that he has his loyal lieutenant Srini in his clutches. Rana meets Surya and discovers Naga is with him. Surya is promised passage out of India by Rana, and Naga plans to accompany him. Surya betrays Rana by shooting Srini. Even though Naga is on a warpath against his son, he does not hate him and is aware that Surya could endanger his son's life. This causes him to switch sides and point the gun at Surya.

A Still From Rana Naidu (Photo Credits: Netflix)

In the ensuing shootout, Surya is shot dead by Naga when he was about to kill Rana. When Sujoy drives in, Naga escapes from the scene but Rana doesn't mention he killed Surya. He takes Surya's gun and shoots Sujoy on his arm, and tells him to take credit for killing Surya Rao in self-defense and earn his medal.

Naga approaches Rana as he is leaving the scene. He takes credit for saving his son, but Rana points out that it was he who saved his father's a$$ by not telling the CBI officer who killed Surya. Rana also informs Naga that he knows it was Naga who murdered Eijaz Sheikh. He gives Naga money and tells him to leave them forever. Naga informs him that he may travel to Kathmandu.

A Still From Rana Naidu (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Naga asks Rana before leaving if he will ever refer to him as his father. Rana replies wryly, "Not today," but perhaps later. This moment demonstrates that the two's cold vibes are thawing, but not enough for them to trust each other.

Later, we learn that Srini is still alive but in critical condition in the hospital. Rana leaves a voice message for Naina in which he asks her to forgive him for being a bad husband for things she knows and some she doesn't. He tells her that Naga may have left for good, but he will return one day with more trouble, so the family must stay together in these times. Naga's other children, Tej, Jaffa, and Arjun, are chilling at their base when they inquire about their father, and we see that they are disappointed that Naga is not present. Chup Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary’s R Balki Thriller and the Guru Dutt Parallels!

A Still From Rana Naidu (Photo Credits: Netflix)

When Naina and her children arrive at the hotel pool, they find Rana there, still in his bloodied clothes, lying on a sunlounger. Naina lies next to him, implying that they have reconciled. For the time being.

Will Rana Naidu Return for Season 2?

There are two ways to looking at it. One, the finale has left a few loose ends for the show to pick up in season 2. OB, whose wife has adopted Prince's child, is informed by his sister-in-law that she is pregnant, and he may need Rana's assistance to deal with this proof of his infidelity and save his family life and career. We also don't know if the only reason Rana feels resentful of his father because he was not there to protect him when he was molested as a child. What about the time Rana had an affair with Mandira? Will Naina forgive him this time for doing exactly what she feared he would do?

A Still From Rana Naidu (Photo Credits: Netflix)

If Rana Naidu returns for season 2, we need to see Rana tackle more scandalous celebrity encounters. His father is bound to return when the money runs out, and he will bring some more unresolved issues with him. There's also the possibility that the police investigation into the missing pervert godman will come back to haunt the Naidu brothers. We'd also like to know who Tara's ex-husband is, who, according to her confession, is quite wealthy, and if he ever tries to find out that his ex-wife is under the ground, shot dead by a don only because she was at the wrong place at the wrong time having a sexual fling with the wrong man, Naga.

A Still From Rana Naidu (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Rana Naidu has demonstrated that it is not necessary to remain faithful to the original series, so there are numerous ways it could depart from Ray Donovan.

The second way of looking at the finale is unlike Mirzapur (season 1) or Farzi, however, Rana Naidu's finale can be seen as a satisfactory conclusion to the series that may not warrant a return. Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are both very busy Telugu film stars, and their schedules must accommodate the filming of another season, which has yet to be announced.

So, readers, what are your thoughts? Will Rana Naidu make another appearance on Netflix? Please share your thoughts in the section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2023 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).