Vatsal Sheth played Jai Malhotra in the television series Just Mohabbat, which aired from 1996 to 2000. The actor recalls working with three-time National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri on the show. Sikri, who essayed the role of Mrs Pandit, passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest on Friday. She was 75. Surekha Sikri No More: Avika Gor Reminisce Working Alongside the Veteran Actress in Balika Vadhu.

Speaking about working with Surekha Sikri, Vatsal Sheth said "I had the privilege of working with her in Just Mohabbat and I remember during the show, with which I started my career, she was such a fine and senior actor. She made me comfortable when I would do a scene with her. In fact, all of us, while we did a scene," RIP Surekha Sikri! Neena Gupta Reminisces About A Scene From Badhaai Ho And NSD Days (Watch Video).

He concluded saying "I remember she would be the principal of the school! The way she performed a scene left us in awe of her. She was such a fine actress. She has done some great work. We all were kids at that point of time and we used to look up to her. It is sad to hear the news of her passing away. May her soul rest in peace."

