Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest. For many in this generation, Sikri is the strict no-nonsense 'Dadi' from Balika Vadhu. The way she used to come down hard on Anandi in the show became legendary. She was so convincing in the character of a matriarch with a stringent value system that people were actually scared of her. But the actress has been part of several movies which proved what a genius of a performer she was. She also won three National Film Awards as Best Supporting Actress and today, we will talk about all three of them.

Tamas

Based on Bhisham Sahni's novel by the same name, the TV movie talked about the effect of partition on people. Sikri played Rajo, a character driven by what's happening around her. She left everyone in awe of her acting prowess and picked the National Film Award for it too.

Mammo

Mammo is a myriad mix of old-world charm, pain, agony, desperation and angst. Sikri played Fayyuzi who suddenly meets her long-lost sister played by Farida Jalal. The moments between these two women are priceless.

Badhaai Ho

Sikri went back to being the snidey saas we all have seen her play in Balika Vadhu. But this time, she added a lot of humour to it too making it one of the most memorable roles of her career.

