The ground is ready for a fierce battle on Roadies Revolution 17! While the last episode threw a bomb of double elimination where Arushi and Apoorva both got voted out by the rest of the Roadies, their luck was bracing them for one last chance! This week, they will be seen competing against each other along with the Roadies Battleground contestants Prakhar, Bhawish, Poonam and Tanya. Now, it’s all about survival of the strongest and the smartest in the Roadies Revolution journey. Roadies Revolution 17: Double Eviction and Many Other Surprises Await the Contestants This Week.

Moving to the episode, Rannvijay introduces the Survival Task – ‘This is Eent’ which will test your strength, GK, agility and of course the presence of mind. Arushi and Apoorva will be seen choosing one male and one female Battleground contestant to form a team of three and the team which wins the 3 stager task gets back on the journey. Will Arushi and Apoorva get their desired contestants for the task? Which team will survive and get back in the journey? Roadies Revolution: Varun Sood Is Excited to Become the Youngest Gang Leader on MTV Show As He Replaces Raftaar.

Towards the end of the episode, Nikhil will be seen expressing his views on Arushi’s statements and our charming leader Prince will drop in a big surprise, which will earn him praises from everyone! How? What? Why? All your questions will be answered in the Saturday’s episode! Stay tuned to Roadies Revolution , this Saturday at 7PM only on MTV and root for your favorite between Arushi and Apoorva.

