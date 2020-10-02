The ground is ready for a fierce battle on Roadies Revolution 17! While the last episode threw a bomb of double elimination where Arushi and Apoorva both got voted out by the rest of the Roadies, their luck was bracing them for one last chance! This week, they will be seen competing against each other along with the Roadies Battleground contestants Prakhar, Bhawish, Poonam and Tanya. Now, it’s all about survival of the strongest and the smartest in the Roadies Revolution journey. Roadies Revolution 17: Double Eviction and Many Other Surprises Await the Contestants This Week.
Moving to the episode, Rannvijay introduces the Survival Task – ‘This is Eent’ which will test your strength, GK, agility and of course the presence of mind. Arushi and Apoorva will be seen choosing one male and one female Battleground contestant to form a team of three and the team which wins the 3 stager task gets back on the journey. Will Arushi and Apoorva get their desired contestants for the task? Which team will survive and get back in the journey? Roadies Revolution: Varun Sood Is Excited to Become the Youngest Gang Leader on MTV Show As He Replaces Raftaar.
EPISODE REVIEW: We knew they were coming, but I hadn’t expected the Battleground winners to appear so soon on our journey. The leaders had no idea they’d arrived, till we saw them walk into the voteout. Things were moving fast and getting increasingly complicated – both, on the journey and in the real world (where COVID 19 had begun to race across the world by now) 🦠 The gloves were well and truly off between Apoorva and Arushi. The leaders weren’t aware of what had transpired in the Roadies’ tents but the sparks during the voteout made it pretty obvious that Arushi and Apoorva had crossed each other off their respective Christmas card lists. It was apparent that out of Kevin and Arushi, whoever I gave my immunity to, all the opposing side’s votes would be cast against the other. I decided on Kevin for two reasons – one (which I stated), was to save him from himself. If he had gone out in this manner, it would have haunted him for a very long time. I’ve seen it happen to other Roadies and Akash & Milan know what I’m talking about. The second reason was a bit of a gamble ♠️ I was hoping that with the Battleground winners in the picture, there would be some kind of face-off between the voted out Roadies and them. If that happened, there was still a small chance that Team Loyalty could survive unscathed. My fuzzy-logic brain reasoned that with her skill-set, Arushi would have a slight advantage amongst the girls; whilst the boys (if we threw Kevin in the mix) would be more evenly matched. So the risk with Kevin was higher, in this scenario. (Sorry Kev, you know I love you, but it’s true) 😄 Bear in mind that at this point in time, we’re all still in the dark about what happens next. I’ve got as much clarity about the future as a scuba diver swimming blind in a bathtub of dung. A future that gets even murkier for Arushi, when Prince and Varun decide to back her arch-rival Apoorva. Prince leans across to fist-bump Varun, leaving Neha and me feeling like kebab-mein-haddis in the middle of their rekindled Roadies-12 bromance! 🙂🤜🤛🙂 (CONTINUED IN COMMENTS) #RoadiesRevolution @mtvroadies @mtvindia 📸: @rjdeigg. Styled by @manraj.jawanda
Towards the end of the episode, Nikhil will be seen expressing his views on Arushi’s statements and our charming leader Prince will drop in a big surprise, which will earn him praises from everyone! How? What? Why? All your questions will be answered in the Saturday’s episode! Stay tuned to Roadies Revolution , this Saturday at 7PM only on MTV and root for your favorite between Arushi and Apoorva.
