Roadies Revolution 17 is not just a testament to the social change it brings for the betterment of the society, it also is about a righteous game plan with a sharp presence of mind! And the teams are giving all their blood and sweat to get the game right! This week brings in a different drama with a plethora of surprises back to back, that is sure to change the dynamics of the game. Roadies Revolution 17 Next Stop is Rupnagar - the First Excavation Site of Harappan Civilization in India.

The episode introduces 4 contestants who couldn’t make it to the game earlier, as the battleground finalists and they get a chance to be back in the game and compete with the other Roadies. Though still not in the game yet, they play an important part in the vote out segment! Wait for Saturday to know how! Roadies Revolution 17: After Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh, the MTV Show Resumes Shoot in Mumbai.

Moreover, the leaders also get advantage this time. As surprises unfold, leader Nikhil gets an advantage to immune a non-immune contestant. An interesting series of persuasion begins as they try their level best to convince celebrity leader Nikhil to give them the immunity, followed by some intense fights that are worth the watch.

But, it doesn’t end here!! Rannvijay brings up the advantage that the new celebrity leader Varun had won last week, through which, he has the power to nullify the votes of 4 contestants! Tension is clearly in the air, can you feel it already? Rannvijay also drops another bomb when he announces double eviction! Woah! Who do you think will bid adieu to the game?

