Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 launched when the prequel's dialogue, "Rasode mein kaun tha?" was a rage. Of course, the makers had to bring back the OG Kokila Ben played by Rupal Patel. A new version of the dialogue also played out in one of the recent episodes. But, sadly, Rupal's stint on the series sequel was limited. She is bidding adieu to the show. In an interview with SpotboyE, she confirmed the news. "I have been working in the industry for many years but I have never done a show for one month. But when I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya it was for one month only," she said. The Original Kokila, Rupal Patel, Recreates The Viral 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' And Makes It Funnier (Watch Video).

She added, "And now that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it's my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it."

She added, "Undoubtedly, Kokila has been one of the most iconic characters in the TV industry which has not only received love from the audience but also respect. And I am sure I will be receiving the same kind of love and respect for my future roles also." EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Opens Up On The Viral Song 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', Says ' It's Nothing Short Of An Award To See My Audience Entertained By Me'.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is headlined by Debolina Bhattacharjee. The show has received immense love from the fans again. In its debut month, the show acquired number three spot on the TRP charts.

