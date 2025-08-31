Priya Marathe Dies: Actress Priya Marathe, who was popular for her work in Hindi and Marathi television shows, died on August 31, 2025, around 4 AM in Mumbai. She was 38. Reports say the actress was suffering from cancer for the last two years. Married to actor TV actor Shantanu Moghe, Priya Marathe was known for popular Hindi TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, as well as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Let's know more about Priya Marathe's work. Veteran Marathi Actress Jyoti Chandekar of ‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal’ Fame Dies, Actress Daughter Tejaswini Pandit Shares Statement (See Post).

Priya Marathe Quit Television Due After Cancer Diagnosis

Priya Marathe was also seen on the Marathi TV show Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, which she quit to concentrate on her cancer treatment in 2023. Priya had informed her fans about her decision to stop work for her health through a shared video post on her Instagram with Star Pravah, while also announcing the actress’ name who would replace her on the show. She wrote in Marathi, “’Monica' that is everyone's beloved actress 'Priya Marathe' is bidding farewell to the series Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. Till now, due to the love of all you lovely viewers, Priya could take the character of 'Monica' to a different level... We will all miss Priya a lot in the form of Monica....But soon in the future she will come to visit us again in a new role....Priya @priyamarathe, best wishes to you from Star Pravah and the entire audience of Maharashtra.” Priya said in the video that she is unable to continue on the show due to ill health, and that actress Tejaswini Lonari would take over as Monica. Achyut Potdar Dies at 90; Veteran Actor Known for ‘Rangeela’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Pradhan Mantri’ and Other Hindi, Marathi Films and TV Shows, Passes Away in Thane.

Priya Marathe Video Saying Goodbye to TV show ‘Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe’ Due to Cancer – See Post:

Priya Marathe Television Debut

Before she became known on Hindi television soaps, Priya Marathe made her debut with the Marathi soap Ya Sukhano Yaa on television. The show starred Vikram Gokhale and Aishwarya Narkar in lead roles. Priya went on to appear in Marathi serials like Char Divas Sasuche, co-starring Rohini Hattangadi and Kavita Lad. In Hindi, she did the hit show Kasamh Se followed by Pavitra Rishta and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai.

