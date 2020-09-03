We all have heard the Rasode Mei Kaun Tha rap video by Yashraj Mukhate and that too so many times, we are gladly over it. It doesn't make us laugh or smile anymore. But trust only the real Kokila to activate fun mode yet again by recreating the scene. Ahmedabad Mirror shared a video where Rupal Patel, who played the character of Kokila in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, recreates the scene with some music behind her. She keeps it cocky and fun. Patel even says the part 'Chadha diya' thrice for dramatic effect. Can’t Get Over Kokilaben’s Rasode Mei Kaun Tha Viral Rap Video? Here Are Seven Times Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Turned Out To Be A Goldmine For Memes!

The way Mukhate's rap video went viral was unprecedented. Guess the fact that he did a superb job of blending music into the one-note sequence so well, people just couldn't get enough of it.

While speaking to LatestLY exclusively, Patel gushed about the appreciation the scene is getting. "I am so honoured, humbled very happy. I also appreciate Yashraj (Mukhate) for the lovely composition. It was a pleasant shock and I had never thought my dialogues will be turned in to a composition. I feel Kokila Modi was a lifetime role for me. And such funny videos are both relatable and a huge stressbuster." We totally agree with her on that point.

