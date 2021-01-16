In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 14's talent manager Pista Dhakad passed away in a road accident on Jan 15. She died at the age of 24. Reports suggest that she used to work with Endemol Shine India production company. As per Spotboye, Pista along with an assistant had left the shoot of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on a two-wheeler. And as the road was dark, their bike slipped into a hole and both fell-off the vehicle. Reportedly, a vanity van ran over her and she died on spot. After this sad news broke online, many TV stars who knew the deceased mourned the loss. Pista Dhakad, Bigg Boss 14’s Talent Manager, Dies In Accident Post The Show’s Weekend Ka Vaar Shoot.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and many more took to their social media and offered condolences. Considering that Pista was just 24, the news is sad to another level. Apart from handling and Bigg Boss celebs, she also has worked with Khatron Ke Khiladi. This news came as a shocker to the stars who've worked with Dhakad and they expressed their grief. Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Vikas Gupta’s Proxy – Reports.

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

All the above celebrities have been part of Bigg Boss in their respective seasons and so knew Pista quite well. Vikas Gupta along with the condolence message also shared pics of the deceased from the sets of Colors TV Khatron Ke Khiladi. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved. May her soul RIP.

