Sanjivani 2 February 13, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: NV Motivates Ishaani to Attend to Sid and The Latter Responds to Her Touch

Sanjivani 2 still (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Sanjivani 2 Rishab and Rahiil get happy when Sid responses. Rahil tries calling Ishaani but she does not pick the phone which makes Rahiil furious. Sid’s health deteriorates. In tonight’s episode, we see Rishab and Rahil asking Ishaani (Surbhi Chandna) to come near Sid (Namit Khanna). Ishaani is still hesitant about it. NV (Gaurav Chopra) takes the mannat cloth and reminds Ishaani of her strength and weakness. Ishaani takes slow steps and goes towards Sid. Sanjivani 2 February 12, 2020, Written Update Full Episode: Ishaani Is Taken Aback by NV’s Surprise, While Sid’s Condition Deteriorates.

NV keeps her hand over Sid’s hand and keeps the mannat cloth on their hand. Sid gets consciousness and calls Ishaani. Rishab checks his senses but he doesn’t respond. He asks Ishaani to check for his senses. NV supports her and Ishaani asks can he sense anything. Sid holds her hand in response and nods his head. Rahil and Rishab urge her to continue speaking with Sid.

Ishaani looks at NV for support and he asks her to continue. She shows three fingers in front of him and asks how much it is. Sid doesn’t respond. Ishaani says that his eyeball moment can recognize the fingers but couldn’t pronounce it yet. Ishaani is about to leave when Sid holds her hand tightly shocking her. NV fists his hand seeing it while Bebe takes NV aside. Bebe asks NV that Sid has got conscious and what’s the need for Ishaani to be still there.

NV says that Ishaani was under depression all this while and the only thing that could give her peace is Sid’s answers to her questions. He asks her to stay calm and goes back. Rishab says that thankfully the overdose didn’t affect Sid’s nervous system. NV asks him to behave in ICU and keep dignity while Rishab shuts.

Ishaani points at Rahil and asks if he could recognize him and Sid identifies him. He then identifies Dr Rishab and Nurse Philo too. Sid says that Vardhan is out of their way all of a sudden. Rahil asks did he remember going away to America. Sid says that Vardhan has gone to jail and now no one can separate him and Ishaani.

They get shocked by knowing that Sid only remembers till Vardhan’s arrest and Ishaani gets shocked. She recalls saying NV that once she sees Sid the only thing that she needs to ask is why did he go leaving her and what’s her mistake. She gets hyper at the fact that Sid forgot about everything after Vardhan’s arrest. She takes her hand away from him forcibly and runs out of the ward while Bebe runs after her. Sid’s vital stops dropping with Ishaani’s sudden exit and Rishab instructs Nurse Philo to sedate Sid.

At the meeting room Rahil, Rishab, Ishaani, and NV are present. Rahil taunts Ishaani for running away and says that for time being they’ve sedated Sid but it won’t continue for long. Rishab asks Ishaani to cooperate as she’s the only person to whom he responds. Ishaani sits idle.

In the precap, Ishaani bursts at NV for his advice on strength and weakness. She says that she can’t tolerate it anymore and wants her to answer from Sid right now. She leaves fuming.