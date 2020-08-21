After months of speculation, the cat was finally out of the bag, when Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon confirmed that she is quitting the comedy show. In her interview with TOI, she clearly mentioned how August 21 is her last day on the sets and she is not renewing her contract with the channel. In fact, the cast and crew of the show also gave her a beautiful farewell. Tandon also mentioned that she is looking for better projects where there is scope as an artist. With this rumours started doing rounds that Saumya's decision to leave Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has a Bigg Boss 14 connection. As earlier a few reports hinted that she has been approached for the reality show. Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Reveals 'I Am Not Leaving the Show Due To Monetary Reasons'.

Well, clearing the air around the same gossip, Saumya clarified in a talk with Pinkvilla that she has no intentions of taking up Bigg Boss 14. Confirming that she was called by the makers for the latest season, she said, "I was approached for Bigg Boss, but they have offered me the show a couple of times before as well. But my reason to quit BGPH is definitely not Bigg Boss." Saumya Tandon's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? Hair-Dresser Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Asked To Not Shoot For Few Days (Deets Inside).

"It was a very premeditated decision and has nothing to do with Bigg Boss. But, I am not doing BB, I don't see myself doing it. I don't think it is for me," she added. Well, that sets the record straight that the former Anita Bhabhi is not doing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss anytime soon. Saumya Tandon Gets a Beautiful Farewell From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Cast (Watch Video).

Talking 'on a lighter note' about Bigg Boss, she further added, "I don't think I am capable of that good content or the content they want. Considering that I fire myself from their list (laughs), on a lighter note. On a serious note, I don't think the show is meant for me." Well said, girl. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).