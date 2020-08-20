Looks like the rumours surrounding Saumya Tandon's exit as Anita from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain were after all true. Rumours of Anita's exit from the show were doing the rounds since a long time now but neither Anita nor show producer Benaifer Kohli commented on the news. The actress, in a conversation with Bombay Times, revealed, "Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further." Saumya Tandon's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? Hair-Dresser Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Asked To Not Shoot For Few Days (Deets Inside).

She also went on to reveal, "Tomorrow (August 21) is my last day of shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not." Shefali Jariwala To Replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?

Creative dissatisfaction seems to play a big role in Saumya's decision to quit her show. revealed why she chose to quit her show now, in trying times, Saumya told the daily, "Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough any more. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that 'Bhabhiji...' did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don’t see myself doing it for another five years." Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon On Pay-Cuts: 'It's Not In Just Our Industry, It's Happening Everywhere'.

Buzz surrounding Saumya's exit from the show had been going around for quite some time now. In fact, when her hairdresser had tested positive for COVID-19, Saumya was asked to quarantine herself and not shoot for some time. There were also rumours that the pay cut that actors have been subjected to because of the losses that producers incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the reasons for Saumya's exit.

Rubbishing the rumours, Saumya concluded by saying, "Not continuing with Bhabhiji... was not an impulsive decision. Yes, it is true that I was anxious after my hairdresser tested positive for coronavirus, and I did not want to put my elderly mother and one-and-a-half-year-old son at risk. But, I have completed my notice period. My producers (Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli) were very co-operative and I have a great rapport with them. They have been great producers and respect them a lot. As far as pay cut is concerned, in these times, people have to accept that the economy has been hit. I am not leaving the show because of monetary reasons."

