After the unfortunate incident of Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar actor Jagannath Nivangune contracting COVID-19 along with a few other members, the dreaded pandemic has now reached the sets of another And TV show- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?. As per reports in Tellychakkar, show's lead Saumya Tandon's personal hair dresser on the sets, has been tested positive for COVID-19. And TV Shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari Resume Shoots (View Set Pics).

As per the portal, the hair-dresser was immediately put up for treatment and quarantine. Sadly, considering she was Saumya's hair-dresser, the actress too has been asked by the production house to not shoot for the show and take care of her health first. And TV Show Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar Actor Jagannath Nivangune Tests Positive For COVID-19 Along With Other Crew Members.

In fact, sources close to the show revealed that show's producer Benaifer Kohli visited sets to get on top of the situation and other preventive measures that need to be ensured right away. And at the time of going to the press, Saumya did not revert to the portal's messages.

Recently, along with the Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar crew, the shooting of Mere Sai too was halted for a few days when one of the crew members tested positive for the pandemic. However, both the shows have resumed their shoots now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).