Secret Invasion aired its sixth and final episode, and teased that there will be more to do with the Skrulls in the future. The final episode saw Nick Fury as he took the fight to Gravik in an effort to make sure that the President of the Unite States doesn’t launch a strike on Russia. While the finale was a bit of a bummer, it did see Fury be in charge of things again and get done his mission successfully. Secret Invasion Episode 2 SPOILERS: Nick Fury's Final Twist SHOCKS Marvel Fans, Check Out How They Reacted to New Episode of Samuel L Jackson's Disney+ Series.

With The Marvels right around the corner, Secret Invasion ends on a note that sets us Fury’s next big journey in the MCU, and it looks like that journey will be heavily connected to the Skrulls. It looks like humanity will have a huge issue with the Skrulls going forward in the MCU, and the escalation of that is what will be explored next. So, let’s dive deep into the ending of Secret Invasion and see what we can expect in the future.

How Does Secret Invasion Set up Nick Fury’s Future

Secret Invasion was all about the Skrulls, lead by Gravik, taking the fight towards the humans in order to take over Earth. Feeling betrayed by Fury not being able to fulfil his promise of being able to find them a home, the series sees Skrull kidnap humans in places of power and take over their form to act as them and manipulate the world government. One of those people happen to be Rhodey, who gets kidnapped with his form being taken over by a Skrull.

When the Skrull’s attack the President of the United States, the assassination attempt gets blamed on Russia with the US government being convinced that they are helping out the Skrulls. In a final stand, Fury travels to Russia to face Gravik, however, he gets poisoned when he reaches there. Confronted by Gravik in front of the machine that turns one into a Super Skrull, Fury offers him the Harvest (a vial that contains the DNA of all the Avengers) and tells him to use it and get off the planet and help his species find a new home.

However, Gravik ends up using the vial and turns him into an even powerful Super Skrull, but he is not alone as in the moment G’iah reveals that it’s actually been her in Fury’s place all this time, and has her powers enhanced as well. Her and Gravik then begin fighting each other with G’iah coming out on the top and blasting a hole through his chest.

On the other hand, Fury alongside Sonya, infiltrate the hospital where the President is. Getting a jump on Skrull Rhodey, Fury tries convincing the president to call off the strike, however, the Skrull Rhodey flinches and Fury shoots him in the head revealing that he has been a Skrull all along and the President calls off the strike. Then we cut to G’iah freeing the captors who were taken by the Skrulls with Rhodey and Agent Ross being freed as well.

During the end, its revealed that G’iah and Sonya have formed a pact with each other to make sure that the Skrulls and humans are safe with each other, while the President calls an uprising against the aliens and the Skrulls start getting picked off one by one. Fury calls the President and asks him to call off the attack on them before making his way back to SABER. However, as soon as he is about to leave, Priscilla visits him at the pick-up point.

She reveals that she loves him as she is and asks him to call her by her birth name, Varra. Fury also reveals to her that the Kree are open to taking the Skrulls in, and that she should help him with the negotiations. She then takes off with Fury and goes up to SABER as well. So, it looks like the future of Fury in the MCU will still be heavily connected to the Skrulls in a way.

With The Marvels on the way, we can expect to see Fury trying to make a negotiation with the Kree as they are confirmed to be in the film. And we can see the film as an extension of his journey set up in Secret Invasion.

G’iah is also a Super Skrull now, and is probably one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel universe. Having the abilities of all the Avengers alongside that of Carol Danvers too, we can expect her to be a major player going forward and also aiding the remaining Skrulls on Earth. Secret Invasion Episode 4: Fans Shocked by Rhodey's HUGE Revelation in Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, React to the Another MAJOR Death.

Secret Invasion also doesn’t pack in a post-credits scene, which means that we don’t know when we will see these characters next. However, you can check out Nick Fury’s return to the MCU when The Marvels releases in theatres on November 10, 2023.

