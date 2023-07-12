The fourth episode of Secret Invasion packed in the biggest revelation of the series and one that is certainly going to leave a whole lot of questions. The show finally revealed that Rhodey (Don Cheadle) has been a Skrull this entire time and is actually helping out Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). The episode also ended with what certainly looked like the death of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and it looks like the game's over for him. Here are some of the reactions to the episode. Secret Invasion Episode 3: Fans Debate Over the MAJOR Death in Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, Are Convinced That Rhodey is the Secret Skrull.

Had Us Sad!

#SecretInvasion SPOILERS . . . . . . . . . Fury debating whether to save the President or save his husband Talos oh Marvel you will PAY FOR THIS- pic.twitter.com/BPufP6jbtb — Skrull Babe🍀 (@softyellowpetal) July 12, 2023

Can't Take it Anymore!

#SecretInvasion SPOILERS . . . . . . . . . That episode felt way too short, Skrull Rhodey being sketchy as expected, that tense conversation between Fury and Priscilla and now TALOS IS DEAD??? I CANT TAKE ANY MORE OF THIS- pic.twitter.com/VALKT5jcyV — Skrull Babe🍀 (@softyellowpetal) July 12, 2023

Was Bound to Happen...

Definitely Looks Like It...

Dead to the Rights!

Secret Invasion spoilers - - - - - BOOM YOU LOOKIN FOR THIS WE GOT SKRULL RHODEY DEAD TO RIGHTS #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/6mqCauefjD — Jack (-_•) // si spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 12, 2023

Here is Hoping He is...

#SecretInvasion SPOILERS - - - WHERE THE HELL IS THE REAL RHODEY pic.twitter.com/bQkJaZCxPZ — k (@astrorambeau) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)