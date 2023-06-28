Secret Invasion Episode 2 has certainly left us with our jaws gaping! If you haven't watched it, this will contain spoilers so don't go any further. So at the end of the second episode Nick Fury is seen going to a storage room out of which he takes a vehicle and drives off to a house somewhere far away to a house surrounded by a beautiful view. But before he enters we see a Skrull in the kitchen chopping vegetables, and when Nick enters BAM! it's Nick's wife Priscilla Fury in human form. Nick has no idea that Priscilla is a Skrull, and this ending has left fans shocked. Now this end raises many questions that swirl in our heads no doubt, and hopefully we get some answers soon. Secret Invasion Controversy: VFX Studio Responds Over AI Intro in Marvel’s New Series, Says ‘No Artists Jobs Were Replaced’.

Can't Wait For Episode 3!

Just watched episode 2 of #SecretInvasion and it was not bad. The more I watch it anyone in this freaking series can be a #Skrull . But that ending with #NickFury , What! Episode 3 next week — DFastX (@d_speeder) June 28, 2023

Secret Invasion E2 Is Wildin'

We Need Answers!

Whaaatt

Someone's Cooking

Oh, they cooked with episode 2. #SecretInvasion — D.A. Osorio (@DA_Osorio) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)