Shark Tank India Season 4: Popular business reality show Shark Tank India will be back soon with Season 4. The latest season of Shark Tank, an American show by ABC Network that really caught on in India since its first season in 2020, is currently being shot in Mumbai at a set in Film City, Goregaon East in Mumbai. At a press conference on December 9 on location, the regular Sharks of the show joined in to talk about the show. Some new Sharks are also set to join the proceedings, which include Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal and Viraj Bahl of Veeba Foods, who were present at the exclusive press meet. Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com) and the show’s popular Shark, is back on Season 4 of Shark Tank India. He spoke about why the show needs to be a combination of entertainment and business. LatestLY also spoke to Anupam Mittal about his opinion on Shark Tank Pakistan, a new offshoot of the original US show. Here’s what Mittal said.

Since Shark Tank Pakistan is in its nascent stage, the show is getting both bouquets and brickbats. Some videos of Shark Tank Pakistan had gone viral for its naivety and Indians especially were trolling the neighbours, albeit in a fun manner. We asked Anupam Mittal, “Do you have an opinion on Shark Tank Pakistan? We were curious because some funny videos had gone viral from there.” To which, the dashing entrepreneur gave an elaborate reply.

What Did Anupam Mittal Say About ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’?

“I have watched some of it. First of all, it is hilarious. So, if not for business, please watch it as a comedy show,” said Anupam Mittal, adding, “But my second point is more important. Eventually, it will become a serious show, and I hope it does really well. Kyunki (Because), well, as a country, we want to do well. It is very important that our neighbouring countries have strong economic growth because, when we don't have good economic growth, what do you do? You cause trouble. When you cause trouble, you distract us from what we should be doing. So, it is in our best interest that our neighbours do well. So, I hope Shark Tank Pakistan does well. Right now, I'm watching it for fun, but you eventually, I hope it inspires the entire nation to pursue entrepreneurship. It matters a lot.” ‘Shark Tank Pakistan’ Viral Video Sparks Funny Reactions Online, ‘It’s a Small Fish Tank’ Instagram Comments Go Wild After 3 Sharks Offer PKR 75 Lakh to Contestant.

What Did Anupam Mittal Say About ‘Shark Tank India’?

We further asked Anupam Mittal and the other Sharks present whether it was more difficult or easier to deal with Gen Z and Gen Alpha applicants on Shark Tank India and how it was for the women. On women entrepreneurs getting funding, Mittal said, “I'll give you a statistic. Globally, in single digits, women getting funded by VCs (venture capitalist) or start up investments. Low single digits. Shark Tank India mein aap guess kijiye kitna hoga with at least 1 woman co-founder (guess how much will it be in Shark Tank India for women) – it's 50 percent, close to 50 percent! That is nowhere else you will see in any business portfolio in this country also. So, that's what we're doing (at Shark Tank India).” ‘Shark Tank India’ 4: Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal and Radhika Gupta Step Away From the Business Reality Show, Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Joins the Upcoming Season.

'I Was Close to Becoming a Multi-millionaire’: Anupam Mittal Shares His Journey

In a statement to the media on December 24, Anupam Mittal shared about his journey as an entrepreneur. "I was very close to becoming a multi-millionaire in my early twenties, but there was a dotcom bust, and the world markets came crashing down, but I am happy with whatever happened because it taught me a lot of valuable lessons that have helped me become the person I am today. If I had continued down that path, I might have become complacent and not taken the risks that I did, which ultimately led to the success I've achieved. I believe that failure is an essential part of the entrepreneurial journey, and it's how you respond to those setbacks that define your character. I'm proud of the fact that I've been able to build a successful business from scratch, and I'm excited to share my experiences and insights with the pitchers on Shark Tank India stage," said Mittal.

Who Are the Sharks on ‘Shark Tank India 4’?

Anupam Mittal will be joined by other Sharks viz. Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO, Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce, and Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products. ‘Shark Tank India 4’: Viraj Bahl Set to Join Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Aman Gupta in the Upcoming Season of Business Reality Show.

'Shark Tank India 4' Premieres in January 2025 - Watch Promo

Shark Tank India 4 will be premiering on January 6, 2025, streaming only on the Sony LIV mobile application platform.

