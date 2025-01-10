Shark Tank India 4, which kicked off on January 6, has already been grabbing headlines for its innovative pitches and diverse business talents. Like its previous seasons, the new season of the popular reality show continues to provide a platform for talent of all ages to showcase their brand, even if they don’t secure a deal with the sharks. The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 featured 19-year-old Himanshu Rajpurohit from Jaipur pitching his healthcare venture, Nexera. ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’ Premiere: List of Sharks, When and Where To Watch New Season Online of Business Reality Show.

Himanshu Rajpurohit’s Health Venture Naxera on ‘Shark Tank India 4’

Among the inspiring stories from the latest season of Shark Tank India, Himanshu Rajpurohit definitely stands out. Himanshu began his entrepreneurial journey at the young age of 13. He revolutionized corporate healthcare by creating an app called Nexera.health, which addresses and solves various challenges in the industry. From ambulance services, diagnostics, and group insurance to consultations and more, the company aims to streamline all aspects of corporate healthcare. During his pitch at Shark Tank India 4, Himasnhu named Nexera's motive as "accessibility, affordability and efficiency."

Himanshu Rajpurohit Presents Naxera on ‘Shark Tank India 4’

Speaking about his experience on Shark Tank India 4, Himanshu Rajpurohit described it as an unforgettable moment. The 19-year-old entrepreneur shared that presenting his business idea to the Sharks felt like a dream come true. "This platform not only allowed me to showcase how my product is reshaping corporate healthcare but also to gain invaluable lessons from some of the sharpest minds in business. The exposure and mentorship I received have fueled my entrepreneurial spirit, It's a milestone that has set the stage for Naxera.health's bright future," he said. ‘Shark Tank India 4’ Premiere Episode: Peyush Bansal Backs Out of Deal Due to Nikhil Kamath; Here’s What Sharks Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal and Others Think.

‘Shark Tank India 4’ Judges Panel

The latest season of Shark Tank India includes prominent entrepreneurial leaders like Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Azhar Iqubal, Viraj Bahl, Vikas Bahl and Varun Dua. Shark Tank India 4 streams exclusively on OTT on Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 8 PM IST.

