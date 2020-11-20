Punjabi sensation Shehnaaz Gill created quite the furore and made her presence felt to the entire nation when she took part in Bigg Boss 13. Make no mistake here, Shehnaaz was as pro-active in the house as anyone else and was not just known for her closeness with Sidharth Shukla. The lady's chirpy and bubbly attitude was loved by one and all in the house and friends or not, Gill always made the housemates laugh. Shehnaaz Gill Undergoes Gorgeous Transformation, Says Being Body-Shamed on Bigg Boss 13 Fuelled Her.

Seen in majorly traditional clothes in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz underwent a major transformation recently. Shehnaaz looked bomb in her post-transformation photoshoot pictures while she went for a drastic wardrobe change and dressed up in some trendy western attire. And now, her latest pictures have only heightened the bar of hotness and make note guys, Shehnaz looks a total bomb in them. Karwa Chauth 2020: Shehnaaz Gill's Traditional Suit Should Be Your Go-To Outfit this Festive Season (View Pics).

Check 'Em Out Below:

Perfection Indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Classy and Sassy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Red Hot, Why Not!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Dreamy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

While we are not saying the Punjabi kudi should restrict herself to traditional clothing, Shehnaaz looks bomb in both. The kudi often makes it to the news for her stunning transformation pictures and her work assignment like her music videos. Well, may you keep shining Shehnaaz!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).